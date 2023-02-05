Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.

You don’t need to write any code to create a simple story with Twine, but you can extend your stories with variables, conditional logic, images, CSS, and JavaScript when you're ready.

Twine publishes directly to HTML, so you can post your work nearly anywhere. Anything you create with it is completely free to use any way you like, including for commercial purposes.

The latest version of Twine is 2.6.1, released 5 February 2023.

Looking for the 1.x version of Twine? It's on the IF Archive.

Learn Twine

The Twine Reference is a guide to the Twine user interface. If you're new to Twine, start here.

Once you're familiar with Twine, you should learn more about the story format you're using. Story formats are like game engines, and determine the features you'll have access to and the way you'll write code.

The Twine Cookbook has advice on how to choose a story format and easy-to-follow examples of how to accomplish common tasks with each of Twine's built-in formats.

Each of Twine's built-in story formats has an online guide:

Community

The Interactive Fiction Community Forum is a web-based forum for interactive fiction authors.

The Twine Discord is a live chat for Twine authors.

Source Code

There are repositories for the Twine application and specs describing the files it works with.

There are repos for Twine's story formats, too: